Fatal East Feliciana Parish crash leaves one man dead, results in second man's arrest

NORWOOD - Louisiana State Police say an East Feliciana Parish crash that occurred early Monday morning resulted in one man's death and another man's arrest.

According to state police, Edward Slaven IV was behind the wheel of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with two passengers while headed eastbound on LA Hwy 422, just east of LA Hwy 19 in East Feliciana Parish around midnight.

For reasons still under investigation, shortly after midnight, the Chevrolet ran off the road and hit a tree.

The front seat passenger, Edward Slaven III, was killed by the impact and pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

He and the rear seat passenger were not wearing their seatbelts during the incident, and this second unidentified passenger sustained serious injuries. The second passenger was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say Slaven IV was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and after being medically cleared, police arrested Slaven IV and booked him into the East Feliciana Parish Jail for negligent homicide, negligent injuring, careless operation, and driving under suspension.

Police say impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Slaven IV for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.