Fans, family, and friends take to Twitter to send their condolences following Kobe Bryant's death
In the wake of Kobe Bryant's death, celebrities and admirers of the legendary basketball player took to social media to send their condolences. While many are still left in disbelief.
Man not Kobe... Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020
We miss you already Kobe ????????????— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba ?? ??— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020
Still can’t believe ?@kobebryant? ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/swscrtnFAx— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 26, 2020
Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. ??. RIP @kobebryant— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020
Some of My fondest memories of sports growing up were watching Kobe take over games with my dad. Modeled my mentality after him. Thanks for that Kobe. https://t.co/yRbe7mjYCH— Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) January 26, 2020
Nooooooooooo God please No!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved. pic.twitter.com/hkb0lbRwie— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 26, 2020
Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020
