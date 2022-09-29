Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage

BATON ROUGE - Around Central High School, Glen Cage is known as a powerful running back—but he just started playing football as a ninth grader and almost quit playing.

"My first year I got into football. I didn't really know the plays or anything, and I wanted to quit multiple times, but my family helped kept my head up," Cage said.

"He came up as a basketball player, his family's a basketball family. They played other sports as well, but he wanted to give it a try and wasn't real sure and I saw some frustration early. Of hey, is this for me or not, but we saw so much in him so much potential and, and thank goodness he stuck with it," said Central head coach Sid Edwards.

And Cage and never quit, developing into one of the best backs in his district and becoming a leader for the wildcats.

"In the middle of his sophomore year he was playing JV football and we just saw something in him. He's got that uncanny bursts that that you can't coach," Edwards said. "He's such a hard worker in the weight room, and he's pays attention to detail and he studies and he wants to be so good."

Cage told me this season he wants to rush for over 1,000 yards. After his 214-yard performance against East Jefferson, that seems very realistic.