Fans' Choice Award Winner 2018: Week 7- Aiden Vosburg

BATON ROUGE- Catholic High of Pointe Coupee quarterback Aiden Vosburg scored 2 touchdowns on the ground and 3 through the air on his way to a 273 yard performance.

"The first play, I ran it for a touchdown and that's when I knew it was going to be a good game," said Vosburg. "I definitely probably the best I've felt all year. My teammates just kept me up and we all kind of stayed up the whole game."

The first year varsity starter is running an advanced triple option attack, which takes advantage of his athleticism and ability to read defenses.

"Although it is his first year as a true starter, he's been running this offense since he was in 7th grade," said head coach David Simoneaux. " It gives me goosebumps to see someone who came up as a little 7th grade puppy, running our same plays."

"It's pretty advanced. You have to make a bunch of quick decisions, but the more you practice it, the more you get used to it, it becomes easier and easier," said Vosburg.

Although only a sophomore, Vosburg has become a big leader in the Hornet locker room.

Being the quarterback and leading your team to a 6-1 record so far will do that, but at the end of the day, it might actually be his mindset and willingness to play on the defensive as well that got him in the good graces of the upperclassmen.

" All the kids respect him because of his work ethic and his ability to get things done," said Simoneaux. "The kids have responded to his commands and continue to follow his lead. He's a guy that leads by example."

" It's really a big honor. You've got to hold up a lot of people and they really pick me up even though I'm just an underclassmen. They always help me out," said Vosburg.