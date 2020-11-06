Family tied to popular Tigerland business attacked in home invasion

BATON ROUGE - The owner of the Akasha Market fears her Tigerland business may have lead to her family being targeted by violent criminals.

After being robbed in January, Rania Ahmed leased the popular convenience store on Bob Pettit Boulevard. Then, Ahmed said she felt her work was too dangerous to keep running the store day in, day out.

"If someone is going to come to rob you at the store, we don't want the store," she told News 2's Brett Buffington. "Your life is worth more than that".

This weekend, though, crime found its way to the family's upscale home south of LSU. They were the victims of a violent home invasion where the owner's daughter was beaten after the entire family was held at gun point and their hands duct taped. Police arrested Lawrence Isaac and charged him with armed robbery. Investigators are still searching for a second suspect.



"I would have inspected them better, but I remember thinking, what's the point? It's not like anyone is going to ask me what they looked like from the grave," Ahmed's daughter says.

Ahmed's daughter seen here with a bruised and injured lip and chin after a home invasion at the family's home. Until January, the Ahmed family owned a popular Tigerland business but left after a robbery scared them away.

Police have not connected the home invasion to the store robbery, but the owner said it is not a coincidence.

"It was the most terrifying thing a mother can feel," Ahmed she said about watching helplessly as her children were held by gunman. "These are my children. They are in front of me. Some are tied up, my son was scratched by a knife and I could do nothing."



