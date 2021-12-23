Family remembers a young murder victim at holiday bike giveaway for children in need

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of bikes and gifts for many children were given away during a big holiday party Thursday afternoon at Longfellow Park in Baton Rouge.

It was put on by the JT Brown Movement that honors one-year-old Ya'Tyri Brown.

"I miss her so much. She was the greatest little baby," Hope Provost, Ja'Tyri's grandmother, said.

Provost says it's all about giving youngsters something positive to look forward to and keeping guns out of their hands.

"To let them know that there are other things that the kids can be doing instead of out here playing with guns because my baby lost her life to some juveniles," Provost said.

Ja'Tyri was at a pool party on Memorial Day at the apartment complex where she lived when gunmen opened fire, leaving the one-year-old and two adults dead.

"The devastating loss that we've taken this year, and all of the grief that we've seen, and the crying and all in our household, this brought a smile to everybody's face," George Provost, Ta'Yyri's grandfather, said.

Even though suspects have been arrested in Ja'Tyri's murder, her family says no amount of justice will stop the hurt of losing such a young child.

"We want to see the justice system do its job as far as the closure. We'll always miss her," George Provost said.

