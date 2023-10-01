Family-owned antique shop re-opens in time for Denham Springs Fall Festival after fire in March

DENHAM SPRINGS - In March, Benton Bros. Antique Mall in Denham Springs filled the sky with smoke billowing from their building. The family-owned business went up in flames due to an electrical fire.

On Saturday, the building was full of people— a vey different scene from seven months ago.

"It's all new now, new roof, heating and air, electric, everything," said Madelyn Benton, owner of Benton Bros. Antique Mall. "It pretty much gutted the building, we were able to save a lot of the merchandise but the building was a loss."

The fire left Benton distraught on how to keep the family legacy alive.

"What am I going to do? Just worried about where to go from here. I knew I wanted to come back."

Benton Bros. first opened its doors in 1938 as a furniture store. It's changed since then. Now as an antique shop. A customer favorite in Antique Village.

"People would stop on the street and say this was my favorite store and I said well, we're coming back."

The Benton family didn't let the fire burn down their dreams. They've rebuilt just in time for Denham Springs Fall Fest.

"It's so much nicer, its bright, its airy, we don't have the drop ceilings. It's all open to the roof, it's just more open," Benton said. "We got a lot of our dealers back, we have new dealers, we have a much wider variety of goods in here for our people to look at and purchase."

Benton was excited to keep the customers happy and continuing the family legacy.