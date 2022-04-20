Family of slain toddler offering $3,000 reward to find killer

BATON ROUGE - The family of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. found a place Tuesday where he will be laid to rest at the Southern Memorial Gardens.

"I never thought I would have to come to a cemetery now to see him," said Tye Toliver, his mother.

It has been a week since the baby was killed by a stray bullet that flew through his bedroom window while he was sleeping next to his 1-year-old sister.

Toliver says the past week has been long and difficult. Cathy Toliver, Devin's grandmother, has this message to the killer.

"You took my grandson's life and you caused my daughter and my family all of this grief," Cathy Toliver said.

The family is trying to heal and they say part of that healing is finding the killer. Three people have donated $1,000 each to help encourage people to speak up. One of those people is Devin's cousin, Sharonda Cooper-Epps.

"I wanted to be vocal with my family and say put up or shut up. This is what we're going to do to make sure whoever did this is brought to justice," Cooper-Epps said.

She says that the randomness of this shooting is the reason why it can happen to anybody.

Tye Toliver wants the person responsible to come forward.

"Whoever did this to my son. I pray you guys turn yourselves in as soon as possible. Anybody that knows something or is connected, please say something."