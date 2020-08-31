Family of man killed in shopping center parking lot claim police lied to them, demand investigation

BATON ROUGE - In his first television interview flanked by attorneys now representing him, the son of Danny Buckley claims Baton Rouge Police lied to him the night his father was killed.

"When they notified me about my dad being killed, I was told there was no suspect. this was around 12:30 midnight. At that time he was already home," Donell Buckley said.

That suspect, Jace Boyd, had been questioned and released in the shooting of an unarmed Black man. Boyd told investigators he felt threatened by an aggressive panhandler.

However, less than 48 hours after the shooting, a witness came forward and said she had the last known contact with Buckley and never felt threatened at all.

"Danny Buckley is a person I did not know, but I will never forget that name," Kaylee Pattillo said. "Whenever you are put in positions like this, you have a choice. You can either do what's right or be silent."

Pattillo said she spoke up on social media, and said that she had tried to give investigators her statement that night, but they didn't want it. It wasn't until later that they questioned her. Last Tuesday, BRPD issued an arrest warrant for Jace Boyd.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit went looking for him on Wednesday. Two people at his home said he was upstairs. Police took him into custody the next day, five days after the killing.

Buckley said he met Pattillo at a large gathering in support of his father over the weekend.

"I gave her a great big hug and told her thank you," Buckley said.

Attorneys representing the family are demanding more answers.

"We need an investigation," Ron Haley said. "We need an investigation not into the killer, but his possible motive and his social media post that he quickly deleted, was damning and incriminating on his true character. These officers need to be investigated and answer to the family why they lied to them and why they let a murderer who committed a hate crime go free."

Haley provided WBRZ with the posts that he said are no longer there. The show confederate symbols which leave some to wonder if there was more to the killing.

"If you kill a man and get away with it in 2020, you elude justice and that's what we are here for," Chase Trichell said.

We reached out to Baton Rouge Police about this story. A spokesman said he could not verify what the family was told the night of the killing. He added that there is currently no internal affairs investigation into the officers who let Boyd go.