Family of man killed in Fred's fight sues bar; alleges employees didn't do enough to prevent death

BATON ROUGE — The family of a man who died after hitting his head on concrete during a fight at Fred's Bar is suing the Tigerland establishment alleging that its employees failed to act promptly in a way that could have prevented the 26-year-old's death.

Sheylli Pantoja's suit, filed Monday, argues that bar employees "breached their duty to protect their patrons from foreseeable and preventable harm" after a fight among Devin Repath and multiple other patrons led to another altercation outside the bar.

Repath died in the hospital four days after he was struck and hit his head on the concrete. Repath, who is from the New Orleans area, was in Baton Rouge on March 22, 2024, with a group of friends to celebrate an upcoming wedding.

"Fred's Bar had a duty to exercise reasonable care to protect Devin Repath from harm at the hands of a fellow guest," the lawsuit a year after the Fred's fight says.

The lawsuit, filed by the mother of Repath's children, goes on to say that the bar staff did not promptly remove Repath and others involved in the initial fight. This is despite knowing their level of inebriation could have caused themselves or others harm, the lawsuit says.

Another person purportedly involved in the fight was also named in the suit against Fred's and its employees. Vincent Leco has not been accused of a crime related to Repath's death.

An LSU student — 21-year-old Matthew Marsiglia — was arrested in April in connection with Repath's death. Marsiglia allegedly ducked a punch and then shoved Repath down in the parking lot, ultimately leading to the man's death, arrest documents said. Marsiglia was formally charged in November.