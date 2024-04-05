Affidavit details fight that left 26-year-old dead outside Tigerland bar

BATON ROUGE - The LSU student accused of manslaughter in a fatal fight outside Fred's Bar ducked a punch, and then is accused of shoving Devin Repath down in the parking lot.

Repath, 26, hit his head on the concrete and died several days later from his injuries.

An arrest affidavit for Matthew Marsiglia, 21, seems to paint Repath as the aggressor for part of the encounter. Detectives reviewed surveillance video from a tented area outside the bar. They saw a pair of men talking to a group of three men. Police redacted the identities of other people in the affidavit before releasing it.

"During the conversation Devin Repath walks behind several of his friends and punches [REDACTED] in the head. [REDACTED] then falls to the ground at which time [REDACTED] charges Repath. [REDACTED] is subdued by Repath's friends, and the groups are separated," the affidavit says.

"A short time later [REDACTED] can be seen walking around with [REDACTED] and Matthew Marsiglia. Repath is then seen backing out of the bar while exchanging words with [redacted by police] and Marsiglia," the affidavit says.

"Repath backs up into the parking lot and about halfway into the parking (sic) Repath stops and attempts to hit Marsiglia. Marsiglia ducks and is not hit. Repath then backs up several steps and Marsiglia then takes both hands and shoves Repath by the shoulders causing Repath to fall and strike his head on the parking lot pavement," the affidavit says.

Marsiglia is an LSU student, officials said Thursday.

Repath, who is from the New Orleans area, was in Baton Rouge on March 22 with a group of friends to celebrate an upcoming wedding. Sources said Repath and his friends attended an LSU baseball game and went to Fred's to see a concert.