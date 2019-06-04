Family looks for answers after four miniature donkeys shot, killed in Mississippi

Photo: GoFundMe

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. - An owner in Mize, Mississippi says four of her miniature donkeys were recently shot and killed.

The Clarion-Ledger is reported that the owners are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information related to the deaths. On May 20 Callie West Evans posted on social media that someone had shot one of her miniature donkeys in the head.

On June 2 Evans said three more donkeys, included a baby, were shot and killed.

"The person who shot our donkey last week came back and shot the rest," she said in another post. "All three gut shot so they suffered horribly. I can’t share the other pictures because they are too graphic. They even shot the 6-week-old baby in the BELLY. I cannot begin to tell you the pain this has cause our family."

Initially Evans was offering $1,000 for any information on who shot the animals. But after setting up a GoFundMe, the family is hoping to offer a $6,000 reward. Tuesday morning, the campaign had raised more than $4,000.