Family jewelry among items stolen in brazen burglary in Central neighborhood

Tuesday, September 17 2019
CENTRAL - Deputies are looking for a man who pulled off a burglary in broad daylight.

The victim said on social media that the theft happened shortly before 4 o'clock Monday in the Biltmore neighborhood. Video recorded inside the home shows a hooded man slipping in through an unlocked window.

The victim said her deceased mother's jewelry was among the items taken.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday it was looking into the theft. 

