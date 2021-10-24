78°
Family identified elderly woman with medical condition found wandering around Baton Rouge

4 hours 25 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, October 24 2021 Oct 24, 2021 October 24, 2021 1:22 PM October 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The woman has been identified by her family and is safe.

Read the original story below: 

--------

BATON ROUGE- Police are trying to identify a woman who was found partially clothed and disoriented on the 7800 block of Lasalle Ave.

The woman was found around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

If you have any information on the woman's identity, contact the Baton Rouge Police Missing Person Division at 225-389-2000.

