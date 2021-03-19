Family dispute turns deadly; one killed in early morning shooting on Vancouver Drive

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday (March 19) morning, one person was shot to death during a deadly domestic incident between a man and his mother's live-in boyfriend, authorities say.

According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO), it was around 12:20 a.m. when officials were called to a home within the 3100 block of Vancouver Drive, which is in a residential area between Central Throughway and North Stevendale Road.

EBRSO deputies say when they arrived at the scene of the crime, witnesses told them 47-year-old Jumal Wells was shot and killed by his girlfriend's son, a man who authorities identified as Joseph Chambers.

Witnesses told authorities the two had been engaged in an ongoing verbal dispute.

Deputies say Chambers, 18, will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.