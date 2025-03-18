Family concerned overgrown ditch contributing to flood problems

BATON ROUGE - Property owners along Tiger Bend Road are worried about a drainage ditch that's overgrown.

Cindy Crain's family home flooded in August. Her mother was living in the home at the time. They say, if a ditch that runs behind the home was clear, the water might be able to drain faster.

"It runs down her driveway, into her back yard," said Crain.

For the last couple of years, Crain says the ditch hasn't been doing it's job.

"It should collect and drain," she said.

The ditch is overgrown with brush, weeds and leaves. Crain says her mother and neighbor has made calls to the city-parish to have it cleared but they're still waiting for something to be done.

Crain is concerned as the house is repaired and nearing completion, what could happen if the ditch isn't cleaned.

"We don't want a repeat," she said. "We're just hoping we can get something done and something resolved before that time."

The city-parish tells 2 On Your Side it did work in that area in 2015. It revisited the property in June of last year but the work was not completed. Following a call by WBRZ, the department of maintenance says it will cut back and have the ditch cleared by next Friday.