Families left sorting through rubble, searching for belongings after storms devastated south Louisiana

KILLONA - Families were let back into the remnants of their homes on Schoolhouse Road Thursday morning. They spent the day sorting through and gathering their belongings.

"We just put a new roof on it two months ago from Ida. Now, we're pretty much back to square one," resident Rodney Woods said.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF2 tornado with winds of 120 miles per hour touched down in St. Charles Parish on Wednesday. A total of 45 homes were damaged. One woman, 56-year-old Allison Alexander, was killed, and six others were injured.

"To wake up this morning, to see it's real. It's not going away. We have to deal with it. It's hard... It's tough," Woods said.

Officials flew above assessing the damage. Linemen worked to rebuild power lines. Gov. John Bel Edwards stopped in St. Charles Parish to review what he saw miles above.

"Unlike a flood or a hurricane, where it comes across in the area of devastation, the impacted area is so huge, the destructive path of these tornadoes is a couple hundred yards wide," Gov. Edwards said.

People like Woods were happy to see and hear recovery operations getting started so quickly.

"People are out doing their jobs to help us. It is a comfort, yes," Rodney Woods said.

If you want to make a monetary donation to those affected by the storms, you can do that through the United Way here.

Gov. Edwards said the state getting federal relief funds isn't likely, but they're working to assess the overall damage.