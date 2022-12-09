Fallen officer Shane Totty to be memorialized at BRPD headquarters

BATON ROUGE - At the Fallen Heroes memorial outside of BRPD headquarters, a new name is soon to be etched into the granite: Corporal Shane Totty, killed in an accident on his motorcycle while escorting a funeral procession.

Not only is the community coming forward to offer its condolences, but Totty's fellow officers are also doing the same.

"He was a great police officer," Lt. Chad King said. "He was in a shooting a year ago. He was a true warrior, and we really wanted to do something for his child and fiancee."

Local organization Back the Blue has helped more than 300 local officers and their families, so it was only natural it would come to the aid of Totty's family. The group has set up a donation drive for the fallen officer's family.

"It was the right thing to do," King said.

Corporal Totty had transferred to the traffic division after recovering from a gunshot wound he received in the line of duty last year. He had only been there six months before the wreck.

"He was a really good guy, always wanted to laugh," described Cpl. James Moncrief. "Got along with everybody, family man, talked about his fiancee and his kid all the time... Just really wanted to ride and get to know the guys and be part of our family."

Although it was only a short time, his fellow motor division officers all felt close to Totty.

"We're family. It's all one family. We are all one. We ride together, we come to each other's house, we hang out, we go out together. This is all one big family," Moncrief said.

They say the least they can do is support Totty's family--their family--with this fundraiser.

"We have y'all. We're with y'all we'll always be with y'all. Once a part of the motor division, always a part of the motor division. We are family."

You can find out how to donate to Totty's family by clicking HERE.