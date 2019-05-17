81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fallen National Guard serviceman to arrive in Denham Springs after unexpected death

2 hours 42 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 May 17, 2019 8:49 AM May 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Livingston Parish News

DENHAM SPRINGS - Reports say a fallen U.S. Army National Guard veteran who died unexpectedly is set to arrive in Denham Springs Friday afternoon

The Livingston Parish News is reporting that Keagan Stoan Furlong, 22, passed away on May 7 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Furlong will be flown to New Orleans around 4 p.m. today. He will then be transported to Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs.

Family and friends are asking people to line up along Range Avenue to show support as Furlong arrives. 

A memorial service is set for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days