Facing new charge, Jackson officer no longer on the job

JACKSON - An officer for the Town of Jackson is no longer on the job, though town officials haven't addressed specifics of his departure.

Travis Clay Depew was arrested this month on a misdemeanor stalking count. It comes just six months after he was convicted of simple battery for choking a 16-year-old during a 2021 confrontation.

Depew was put on probation then and was able to keep his job.

WBRZ News 2 reached out to several town leaders for details on Depew's separation from the department, but none were available or willing to provide specifics on Monday.

Regarding the stalking charge, Depew posted $25,000 bond and was released from the jail in West Feliciana Parish.

Also earlier this year, Depew, the Jackson chief of police and the town police department settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed in 2020 by a woman who alleged an "unconstitutional stop, search, seizure, physical assault, false arrest, and excessive use of force" involving Depew.

That lawsuit cited numerous previous incidents that, the plaintiff said, should have resulted in the removal of Depew from the police force.