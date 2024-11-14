Latest Weather Blog
Facebook using GPS to suggest friends
Trending News
The people who pop up in your Facebook "people you may know" section may be because you have recently crossed paths with them.
The section is usually driven by a random assortment of acquaintances with whom you have mutual friends through the social media site, however a common link is also two people who have a shared GPS data point on their phones.
Fusion reported the story when a parent attended a gathering and noticed that Facebook suggested he be friends with another parent who attended, even though they did not exchange any contact information.
The company said that location is just one factor in the algorithm that is used to populate the "people you may know" section.
How to turn off location settings
The algorithm may come in handy if you met someone and want to reach out to them again, but some may want their privacy. To turn off the location settings, Android users can visit their app manager to open Facebook permissions. Then switch the location setting to "off."
For iPhone users, location services can be turned off by going to settings, then privacy and location services. Then scroll down to Facebook and choose "Never." (You may want to look at your location settings for other apps installed on your phone as well)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at apartment, beating man with handgun
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: Elijah Haven
-
LSU women's basketball with huge signing day
-
Southern is one win away from winning the SWAC West, but they're...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 10
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...