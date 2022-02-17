Latest Weather Blog
Facebook scammer took man's motorcycle for a 'test drive' and never came back
GONZALES - A man who arranged to buy a motorcycle over Facebook Marketplace allegedly stole the sport bike after he convinced the owner to let him take it for a test drive.
The Gonzales Police Department said the suspect met the victim over social media and arranged to meet Feb. 12 outside the Big Lots on Airline Highway. Once there, the victim agreed to let the potential buyer take the Suzuki motorcycle for a "test drive" around the parking lot.
After the man made a few laps, he took off southbound down Airline Highway. According to police, the suspect was captured on surveillance cameras handing his car keys to an unidentified person inside the store shortly before meeting with the victim.
Police said the suspect goes by the aliases "Korie Jackson" and "Corey Self". Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the identity of the other individual seen inside the store is asked to contact police at (225) 647-9572,
