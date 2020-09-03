Latest Weather Blog
Facebook CEO: Political ads will run through Election Day, but with new limits
Facebook announced Thursday that it plans to address concerns about election interference on its platform, CNN reports.
The social media company is not altogether banning political ads. It will continue to allow politicians to run advertisements through Election Day, however CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would not accept new political ads in the final week of the 2020 election campaign.
Facebook is also making efforts to remove posts that claim people will contract COVID-19 if they vote on election day, and it will label misinformation about the election and voting. The company also said it will direct people to Reuters' election results if candidates declare victory before final results are tallied.
That said, Facebook will continue to allow campaigns to run ads bought before the final week, meaning those spots will remain visible on the website until Election Day. Zuckerberg made no indication that Facebook would change its policy of allowing politicians to state misleading or false information in targeted ads.
Some are concerned that political candidates will take advantage of this and run false ads on the platform up until election day.
Zuckerberg pointed out that even if that does happen, fact-checkers and journalists will have had plenty of time to scrutinize all advertisements and inform the public of their findings prior to Election Day.
"It's important that campaigns can run get out the vote campaigns, and I generally believe the best antidote to bad speech is more speech," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. "But in the final days of an election there may not be enough time to contest new claims."
The US elections are just two months away, and with Covid-19 affecting communities across the country, I'm concerned...Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, September 3, 2020
