Latest Weather Blog
Eyewitnesses describe tornado, downed power lines and falling bricks along MS River in Ascension
GEISMER - The National Weather Service said a person may have been injured from falling bricks as a severe storm rolled through Ascension Parish Monday afternoon.
A trained storm spotter reported to the NWS that power lines were blown over and the bricks fell and hurt the person around 12:01 p.m. near the intersection of Hwy. 75 and Hwy. 73 along the Mississippi River levee.
The area was under weather alerts Monday as a strong cold front and a Gulf disturbance moved through our area from west to east.
The storm spotter reported the damage was caused by a "possible tornado," according to a weather bulletin.
A spokesperson for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office said there were no immediate damage reports at any chemical plants, but confirmed people saw what appeared to be a tornado touchdown in the area.
There were no power outages reported on Entergy's website in the area as of 1 p.m. Monday.
