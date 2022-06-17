92°
ExxonMobil reports fire in refinery unit Friday

1 hour 11 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, June 17 2022 Jun 17, 2022 June 17, 2022 5:37 PM June 17, 2022 in News
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A fire broke out in part of an ExxonMobil Refinery facility Friday.

ExxonMobil reported there were no injuries and no impact further than the unit in which it happened. Air quality was not severely affected.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.

