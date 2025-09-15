Latest Weather Blog
Extras needed for Tom Hanks movie filming in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE- Tom Hanks' upcoming World War II epic is looking for extras to film in the Baton Rouge area.
In the film 'Greyhound', Hanks will star as a commander of the titular Navy destroyer, the USS Greyhound, which was charged with escorting a military convoy soon after the United States entered WWII.
The casting agency is looking for men and women, 18 years and older, who can pull off the 1940s looks for a hotel scene filming in Baton Rouge. The filming will be in March and April, work dates have not been finalized at this time.
According to a post, men must be clean-shaven and have a 1940s appropriate haircut. Women must have hair long enough to recreate hairstyles from that time period.
Registration details and required documents can be found here.
