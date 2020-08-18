95°
Extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits could start going out next week, governor says

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana's unemployed may start seeing extra federal benefits as early as next week.

Edwards announced during a news briefing Tuesday that the state was approved to receive about $375 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, potentially by the end of this week. The state hopes to start issuing those additional payments out sometime next week.

Payments will also be issued retroactively from Aug. 1 for those who qualify for the funds. The money will be enough to pay about 417,000 unemployed workers. Another 87,000 are expected to miss out.

The governor announced last week that the state would pursue the federal funds after President Trump signed an executive order making the money available to states. 

