Explosion reported at oil refinery in St. John Parish

GARYVILLE - An explosion was reported at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish late Monday morning.

The incident was reported some time after 9 a.m. at the facility on W Airline Highway in Garyville. The explosion was reportedly heard for miles.

The company released an updated statement shortly before noon Monday saying one plant worker was being evaluated for an injury at an area hospital.

“Marathon Petroleum has responded to a fire at its Garyville, Louisiana, refinery that began at approximately 9:30 a.m. Central Time. The fire has been controlled, and all employees and contract workers have been accounted for. One contract worker sustained an injury and is currently being evaluated at a local healthcare facility as a precaution. Air monitoring has been deployed in the community, and local emergency responders have been notified. The safety of responders, employees, contractors, and the community are our top priority.”

Witnesses at a nearby business said there was a loud boom before "everything shook." Video posted on social media showed a large fire at the facility.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents to avoid the area.