Excitement stirring up as Disney crews start filming in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Lights, cameras, and a lot of action are coming to the capital area for the next few months.

Disney production crews started filming downtown today for the new "National Treasure" TV series.

"And now to have it right in our home in Baton Rouge... That's pretty awesome!" downtown resident Sean Kelley said.

"Pretty awesome," coming from someone who's seen a lot downtown and is excited to see things returning back to how they were before the pandemic.

"It just seems like everyday more and more people are showing up. There's more events going on. I know COVID kind of set things back, but now it's going back to being normal, and it's great to see," Kelley said.

Residents will have plenty of chances to see production crews around the city from now until July, and may even run into them unplanned.

"We're here for the wrestling tournaments for the week, today and tomorrow," downtown visitor Cheryl McFarlain said.

McFarlain was trying to get back to her room when she said, "we went to park and the production was behind our motel in our parking lot. And it's amazing that Disney is coming to Baton Rouge and filming."

Neighboring businesses are also learning about the production's presence in the city.

"We had some of them come in earlier and order food, and we went and delivered it to them because they were in a rush, and I thought it was pretty fun," Allie Demarest explained.

Fun, but different from the customers she's used to seeing.

"I'm kind of like from a really small town, so we were like never introduced to, you know, like filming around restaurants and stuff like that," Demarest said.

The Disney Plus series is similar to the National Treasure movie and follows a girl's adventure to uncover her past and save a lost treasure right here in Baton Rouge.

"It's going to hit home because when you're watching this on TV, you're going to be like, 'oh, I know exactly where that is.' You're going to know history. So, I think it's great. I really do," Kelley said.

The production is estimated to bring millions of dollars to the city.