EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING issued for part of WBRZ Weather Forecast Area

The National Weather Service has issued an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Friday from 9am – 7pm for Ascension, Livingston, Assumption, St. Helena, St. James and Tangipahoa Parishes as well as Pike County. This replaces the HEAT ADVISORY, which will stay in effect for the remainder of the forecast area including the city of Baton Rouge.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING means that the heat index, or feels-like temperature, could exceed 113 degrees. A HEAT ADVISORY means that the heat index, or feels-like temperature, could be between 108 and 113 degrees. CLICK HERE for the detailed forecast from your WBRZ Weather Team.

This extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.

