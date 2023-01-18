Even with solar panels, electric bill still through the roof

BATON ROUGE - One woman who has recently invested a lot into her home to make it more energy-efficient, says her electric bill is the highest it's ever been.

Dayne Narretta says she's had her home tested for drafts, recently got new ductwork, new windows, and three years ago she got solar panels installed on her roof.

"I wanted to decrease my electric bill," she said.

It did, for a while. Her bills were $150-$200 less a month. Since this summer, her bills have changed drastically. Last month, her bill was $541.

"I tell people and they say, 'Well, mine went up but it didn't go up that much'," Narretta said.

She keeps her thermostat at 74 degrees and uses LED lights throughout her 1,800 square foot home, the smallest house in the neighborhood. Narretta contacted 2 On Your Side because she says the numbers can't be right.

She has a pool and her dog has a doggy door, but Narretta says her bill has always been higher than her neighbors. Even so, her bill has never been this high. She paid about $1,700 for electricity in 2021 and about $3,800 in 2022. That's more than a $2,000 difference.

"What else can I do? It keeps going up," she said.

Even with all the investment she has put into her home and the solar panels that Entergy says are working, she fears her bill will only go up from here.

After Narretta reached out to 2 On Your Side, Entergy gave her a call and said someone will be at her home to check her meter for accuracy next week.