Evacuation orders lifted for part of area affected by Bayou Corne sinkhole

BAYOU CORNE - Voluntary evacuation orders have been lifted for an area west of Grand Bayou along Highway 70 that was impacted by the Bayou Corne Sinkhole.

The Assumption Parish Police Jury said the area has been reviewed and evidence dictates that the area is no longer at risk due to the sinkhole and the gas associated with its creation. The area moved to voluntary evacuation status after it was originally subject to mandatory evacuation orders.

Officials did point out that the area of Sportsman’s Drive and a small portion of Crawfish Stew Street will remain in the designated evacuations until these areas can be investigated to show that all risks have been eliminated from concerns due to the creation of the Bayou Corne Sinkhole and the failure of Oxy Geismer Cavern 3.

The map above identifies the area that remains under Voluntary Evacuation Order.