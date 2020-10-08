Evacuation orders issued in Acadia, Lafayette Parish ahead of Hurricane Delta

Downtown Lafayette Photo: Lafayettetravel.com

ACADIA PARISH - According to KATC, officials are encouraging residents of Acadia, Lafayette and a host of other south Louisiana parishes to evacuate on a voluntary basis ahead of Hurricane Delta's arrival.

KATC reports Acadia Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation for the entire parish, saying those who live in structures that cannot withstand tropical or hurricane-force winds, are encouraged to leave and ride out the hurricane elsewhere.

At this time, a local or state shelter is not open, so evacuees will have to find their own shelter with family, friends, or at a hotel and prepare their homes accordingly.

Whether residents evacuate or shelter in place, the Acadia Parish Police Jury is encouraging everyone to have enough supplies on hand for 3-4 days.

Those who evacuate can stay updated on crucial road information such as detours, closures, and delays by visiting the Louisiana DOTD website or 511LA.org.

And in Lafayette Parish the voluntary evacuation order only pertains to residents in low-lying, flood-prone areas, and those who live along waterways where water could rise.

That said, the order is also extended to citizens who have medical needs that require electricity or have medical conditions that could require emergency care during the hurricane. This is quite serious, as emergency medical services will not be available during the storm.

Officials say residents should prepare their homes and property and gather personal belongings, including an emergency supply kit, and are encouraged to leave the area by Thursday afternoon.

Other parishes under evacuation orders include:

-Calcasieu Parish

-Cameron Parish

-Iberia Parish, with the entire Town of Delcambre under a mandatory evacuation order

-Jeff Davis Parish

-St. Landry Parish

-St. Mary Parish

-Vermilion Parish