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Ethel murder suspect prepares for extradition

1 decade 5 months 1 day ago Tuesday, December 29 2015 Dec 29, 2015 December 29, 2015 5:20 PM December 29, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Natalia Verdina

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla says he is willing to drop the death penalty from a murder case in order to extradite the suspect back to Louisiana.

Dulce Maria Funez, 30, was arrested in Germany, according to the U.S. Marshal's Office.

She's one of the prime suspects in the April 2014 murders of Connie and Eddie Earl Hall. Their bodies were found stabbed to death inside their Ethel home.

Because Germany prohibits the death penalty, state officials would have to drop it from the case in order to move forward.

"We would have to say that we're not going to seek the death penalty, which we have no problem doing," said D'Aquilla.

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