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Escapee out of Avoyelles Parish arrested in Baton Rouge; daughter charged with assisting escape
COTTONPORT - Deputies have apprehended a Baton Rouge woman who escaped a correctional center in Avoyelles Parish.
According to the sheriff's office, it was discovered Latoya Batiste was missing from the facility in Cottonport during a bed count Thursday morning. She was found in Baton Rouge and taken into custody Friday morning.
Deputies also arrested her daughter, 20-year-old Jeneica Bryant, for assisting in the escape.
Batiste is a pre-trial detainee booked with accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Deputies say her home at the time of her original arrest was on Industrial Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
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Both Batiste and her daughter were booked into jail on charges of simple escape and assisting escape respectively.
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