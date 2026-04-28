Escapee out of Avoyelles Parish arrested in Baton Rouge; daughter charged with assisting escape

COTTONPORT - Deputies have apprehended a Baton Rouge woman who escaped a correctional center in Avoyelles Parish.

According to the sheriff's office, it was discovered Latoya Batiste was missing from the facility in Cottonport during a bed count Thursday morning. She was found in Baton Rouge and taken into custody Friday morning.

Deputies also arrested her daughter, 20-year-old Jeneica Bryant, for assisting in the escape.

Batiste is a pre-trial detainee booked with accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Deputies say her home at the time of her original arrest was on Industrial Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

Both Batiste and her daughter were booked into jail on charges of simple escape and assisting escape respectively.