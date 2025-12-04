Escaped St. Landry Parish Jail inmate dead after standoff in Port Barre, officials say

PORT BARRE - An inmate who escaped from the St. Landry Parish Jail reportedly died after a standoff with deputies on Thursday, KATC reported.

Joseph Allen Harrington, 26, of Melville, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the standoff, officials said. He was previously arrested after an October standoff in Melville for charges including home invasion and cruelty to juveniles.

WBRZ reported Wednesday that two other inmates escaped from the prison. Officials said 24-year-olds Keith Eli and Jonathan Jevon Joseph chipped away at the mortar on a "degrading" wall, allowing them to remove concrete blocks from the wall and escape.

Anyone who sees the escapees should not approach them, but call 911. Anyone with information about them can call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516.