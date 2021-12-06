Eric Dooley named as Southern University's new Head Football Coach

BATON ROUGE - Southern University has named its new Head Football Coach.

According to the university's Facebook page, Eric Dooley is stepping in to serve as the Southern Jaguars' 20th Head Football Coach.

This will not be Dooley's introduction to Southern as he worked for the university's athletic department from 1997-2009 alongside Coach Pete Richardson. He played a pivotal role in guiding Southern to the 1997 and 2003 HBCU National Championship and 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2003 SWAC Championship.

Dooley now returns to his former stomping grounds from a head coaching position with Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas.

The 56-year-old is a former Grambling State University player, and he also spent one season in the Arena Football League with the Arizona Rattlers in 1993.

The university is expected to hold a press conference 12 noon Tuesday at Southern University's A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse to formally make the announcement.