Episcopal School senior named to Presidential Scholar Program

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge high school senior is getting some national recognition Wednesday.

Mary Elizabeth Barksdale, a senior at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, was named one of the more than 4,000 candidates in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Scholar Program.

The candidates were chosen from the nearly 3.3. million students expected to graduate from high school in 2016.

Each year, a panel invites up to 161 candidates to come to Washington D.C. for an award presentation at the White House.

800 semifinalists will be announced in April and the names of the finalists will be announced in May.

A complete list of the candidates can be found at the program's website.