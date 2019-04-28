83°
Latest Weather Blog
Episcopal School senior named to Presidential Scholar Program
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge high school senior is getting some national recognition Wednesday.
Mary Elizabeth Barksdale, a senior at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, was named one of the more than 4,000 candidates in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Scholar Program.
The candidates were chosen from the nearly 3.3. million students expected to graduate from high school in 2016.
Each year, a panel invites up to 161 candidates to come to Washington D.C. for an award presentation at the White House.
800 semifinalists will be announced in April and the names of the finalists will be announced in May.
A complete list of the candidates can be found at the program's website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local crochet mural inciting curiosity and conversation
-
Peace rally held in slaying of 14-year-old Plaquemine boy
-
'Another senseless killing;' Police investigating deadly shooting on N. 35th Street
-
Teen driver arrested after deadly crash on Jefferson Highway Friday
-
Local non-profit restores elderly woman's home for 'National Rebuilding Day'