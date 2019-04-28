83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Episcopal School senior named to Presidential Scholar Program

3 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, February 03 2016 Feb 3, 2016 February 03, 2016 4:37 PM February 03, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy 

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge high school senior is getting some national recognition Wednesday.

Mary Elizabeth Barksdale, a senior at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, was named one of the more than 4,000 candidates in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Scholar Program.

The candidates were chosen from the nearly 3.3. million students expected to graduate from high school in 2016.

Each year, a panel invites up to 161 candidates to come to Washington D.C. for an award presentation at the White House.

800 semifinalists will be announced in April and the names of the finalists will be announced in May.

A complete list of the candidates can be found at the program's website.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days