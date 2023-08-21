89°
Entergy suspends disconnects through Sept. 9 for heat emergency
BATON ROUGE - Entergy customers who are not caught up on their electricity bills will still have lights—and most importantly AC— through Sept. 9.
The company announced the suspension of disconnects on Monday afternoon. Entergy says they will not disconnect any customer's electricity until Governor Edward's heat emergency expires.
Entergy says they will consider extending the suspension if the Louisiana Public Service Commission recommends.
