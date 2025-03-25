Latest Weather Blog
Entergy power outage scheduled Thursday in Gonzales; 1,000 customers will be temporarily without power
GONZALES — Entergy Louisiana has scheduled a power outage Thursday in Gonzales that will affect about 1,000 customers.
The Ascension Parish Homeland Security said Tuesday that Entergy will shut off power for Entergy customers throughout Gonzales.
Officials said customers can expect to receive notifications as the project begins. The scheduled outage is mandatory and will allow crews to "safely complete upgrades to the electric grid."
The power for customers on Cornerview Street, Cornerview Road and West Orice Roth Road will turn off on Thursday, March 27 at 10 p.m. and will be restored on Friday, March 28 at 5 a.m.
This is not the first time Entergy disconnected its power for Gonzales customers to check, repair, or update the equipment.
Officials also said they will notify customers if the outage needs to be rescheduled due to weather.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Community College hosting Drip, Sip & Jam to benefit athletics...
-
2une In Previews: Cooking in Central
-
Florida Boulevard partially blocked after 18-wheeler hits powerline
-
Deputies looking for person who hit, killed 86-year-old man
-
Developer eyes large property off Highway 61 for warehouse, neighbors feel left...
Sports Video
-
NCAA TOURNAMENT: LSU dominates FSU in second half to advance to Sweet...
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...