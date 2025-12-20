66°
North 44th Street house declared total loss after Saturday fire
BATON ROUGE - A North 44th Street house was declared a total loss after a Saturday afternoon fire, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Officials said they received the call around 3:52 p.m. at the 800 block and that no one was injured in the fire.
The cause was determined to be an unattended gas-powered space heater.
