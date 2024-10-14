84°
Planned power outage to impact Gonzales Entergy customers Tuesday
GONZALES — A planned power outage will impact some Entergy customers in Gonzales on Tuesday.
Entergy representatives say the power outage in Pelican Point Subdivision will begin at 7 a.m. and end around 2 p.m.
Officials said the outage is to perform reliability work in the area safely.
