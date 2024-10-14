Planned power outage to impact Gonzales Entergy customers Tuesday

84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, October 14 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

GONZALES — A planned power outage will impact some Entergy customers in Gonzales on Tuesday.

Entergy representatives say the power outage in Pelican Point Subdivision will begin at 7 a.m. and end around 2 p.m.

Officials said the outage is to perform reliability work in the area safely.

