Entergy outages causing headache for homeowners in Gonzales

GONZALES - With Entergy scheduled to resume its disconnections due to non-payments, something that was suspended earlier this summer due to record heat, some customers say they are still getting regular outages without explanation.

Erica Brooks is a homeowner in Gonzales and leader in her homeowners association. She says power outages are always a major topic during the meetings, especially after experiencing three during the month of August.

"We've had so many outages. I mean, just month after month after month," Brooks said.

Brooks says communication with the company also tends to be a an issue. Outage alert text messages announce the power will turn on sooner than when it actually does. With school back in session, Brooks says the outages disrupt her home life.

"We can't even be home in the evening after you're getting off of work, helping your kids with homework, or trying to cook. Bam -- there's another power outage," she said.

The Public Service Commission wants Entergy to better communicate with customers. At the Commission's last meeting, the company attributed outages to damaged lines and routine maintenance. But Brooks insists in her neighborhood, she hasn't seen fixes.

"I have not personally seen one Entergy truck in our neighborhood at all," she said.

Customers like Brooks say they don't feel like they're getting their money's worth.

"We want to see this fixed. We want to be able to enjoy the electricity and power that we pay for monthly, not to mention nothing is going down," Brooks said. "It's only going up. So I'm paying for something that's not being used fully."

She added that one of her greatest concerns is the other damages that happen due to sudden outages.

"Nobody is going to fix or pay when our appliances go out, our refrigerators go out, our TVs go out," Brooks added. "They're going to say that's not their fault, but it is."