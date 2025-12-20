Zachary Police say husband and wife injured in accidental shooting off Church Street

ZACHARY - Two people were injured in an accidental shooting off Church Street on Friday night, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

According to the Zachary Police Department, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. near Spring Hollow Court and Raven Way Drive when a man, unloading his gun to clean it, accidentally shot himself in the hand, injuring his wife in the process.

Police said the couple was in stable condition as of Friday night.