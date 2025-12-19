47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Children's Hospital patients customize LSU women's basketball shoes for Sunday's game

2 hours 24 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, December 19 2025 Dec 19, 2025 December 19, 2025 6:53 PM December 19, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team spent Friday afternoon at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital getting customized sneakers for the Tigers' game on Sunday.

Patients at the hospital customized shoes on Friday with LSU players, and the Tiger athletes and coaches will wear those shoes during Sunday's game against UT-Arlington.

"It touches your heart when you see people who have to deal with sickness during the holiday or any time of the year," Coach Kim Mulkey said. "If you can just bring a smile to a kid's face, take a picture with them, or give them a gift, it's an opportunity to bring some joy into their lives during a difficult time."

Sunday's game will start at 1 p.m. and is on the SEC Network

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days