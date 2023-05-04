86°
Latest Weather Blog
Entergy announces planned power outage in Gonzales next week to allow equipment repairs
GONZALES - Parts of Gonzales will temporarily lose power next week while Entergy makes repairs to its equipment.
The outage is planned for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 10. It will mostly impact properties south I-10, largely focused around South Burnside Avenue.
See a map of the outage area below.
