LSU men's basketball holds off Southeastern to improve to 10-1
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball improved to 10-1 on the season Friday night with a win over Southeastern at the Maravich Center.
The Tigers came out on fire, scoring 50 points in the first half, but the pace slowed in the second half, and LSU held on for a 78-65 win. Marquel Sutton led the Tigers with 19 points and nine rebounds. Michael Nwoko added 18 points and six rebounds.
Friday night's matchup was the Tigers' first home game since November 21. LSU will play its penultimate non-conference game Monday night at home at 6 p.m. against Prairie View A&M.
