Children gather at the Dr. Leo S Butler Community Center for District 10's Toy Giveaway
BATON ROUGE - Over 600 children gathered at the Dr. Leo S Butler Community Center on Saturday for District 10's Toy Giveaway.
Guests enjoyed food, music, photos with Santa and horse riding while celebrating the holiday season.
"It's nothing like seeing a little kid with a toy and saying thank you, and Merry Christmas, looking forward to taking a picture with Santa," state representative Terry Landry Jr. said. "We were handing out Candy canes and gifts just to see that. That's what it'sabout because they are our future."
