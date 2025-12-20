66°
Donaldsonville rolls out the Krewe of Dville's Christmas Parade

By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Donaldsonville, in partnership with CF Industries, rolled out its Christmas parade on Saturday.

The Krewe of Dville's Christmas Parade marched up Marchand Drive and down Railroad Avenue as paradegoers enjoyed festive floats featuring several community members, including the parade's Grand Marshal, Sheriff Bobby Webre. 

The parade caps off the Sweet Events in Donaldsonville, which included other events like Christmas caroling and a tree lighting ceremony. 

