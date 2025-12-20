75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Capital Region Crime Stoppers asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to several thefts

Saturday, December 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -Capital Region Crime Stoppers asked the public for help in identifying a woman allegedly connected to several thefts at local businesses. 

According to Crime Stoppers, the woman has been connected to several alleged thefts from multiple local small businesses in the Baton Rouge area.

Anyone with information regarding the individual is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

