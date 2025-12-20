75°
Capital Region Crime Stoppers asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to several thefts
BATON ROUGE -Capital Region Crime Stoppers asked the public for help in identifying a woman allegedly connected to several thefts at local businesses.
According to Crime Stoppers, the woman has been connected to several alleged thefts from multiple local small businesses in the Baton Rouge area.
Anyone with information regarding the individual is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
